We know you're busy. So just in case you haven't had the time to catch up on the local news this week, we've made the job easy with six stories you might have missed.
We started the week with a look at what you thought about the idea of a pathway from Calala to Tamworth's CBD.
During the public consultation period you raised concerns about the potential for increased criminal activity, flooding and the impact on the heritage listed trees along King George V Avenue.
It's good to know that council has taken on board some of those concerns and answered other.
Planning and consultation continues.
Tuesday rolled around and we took issue with a lack of progress on a promised PET Scanner for Tamworth hospital.
The hospital has had the capacity to support an MRI and PET scanner since its $220 million redevelopment in 2015.
The community was told a PETR scanner would be up and running by the end of 2023, yet here we are and officials are still very much in the planning stages.
Still in the early stages, the trail is the brain-child of retired scholar and author Dr Merrill Findlay, who told the Leader, that adding the Tamworth Regional Astronomy and Science Centre - which opened in 2021 - to the list of must-see places along the trail was an easy decision to make, considering its one-of-a-kind Hewitt Camera telescope and growing community of new astronomers.
Nice one!
On Thursday we confirmed the news that the winch capacity had been removed from the Tamworth-based Westpac Rescue Helicopter.
The battle has been fought and won before, so it will be interesting to see the outcome this time around.
Ahead of Remembrance Day on Saturday, November 11, our Returned Services League (RSL) Tamworth Sub-branch President president David Howells spoke to the Leader about the importance of honouring our service members, past and present.
The service was returned to normal in 2022, after the COVID years and the RSL was hoping for a good crowd in 2023.
The rising cost of electricity is something that is impacting most of us. But it's especially annoying when you have been overcharged.
Tamworth pensioner Andre Dietrich called the Leader to talk about his $1000 electricity bill, but when our reporter Rachel Gray discovered he had been overcharged by his provider - the bill was quickly amended to $576.81 (ironically after earlier meter reads had been underestimated).
As for the rest of the week's local news, go to northerndailyleader.com.au
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.