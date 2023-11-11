A call has gone out for cyclists to jump into the saddle for country kids.
Royal Far West's (RFW) 'Ride for Country Kids' is on again in 2024, raising funds for vital health and development services for children in remote and regional communities.
The event will take place from March 17 to 19, with riders tackling over 330 kilometres from Merimbula to Cobargo. It's the first time the ride has been held in Southern NSW.
Registrations have opened and organisers say it's already shaping up to be "epic".
RFW CEO Jacqueline Emery said the ride aims to raise $600,000 to support services in the regions that need it most.
"Children in rural communities have it tough," she said.
"They have to contend with the multiple disadvantages of less access to allied health care, larger disasters to travel to get help, waiting lists that extend into years - and then some of these kids have also been affected by countless natural disasters over the last few years.
"This means the impact of these disasters, coupled with the limited availability of services, has seen the number of country kids in need of developmental and mental health services drastically increase."
Ms Emery said this year the 'Ride for Country Kids' will get participants out into the communities impacted by bushfires, to hear first-hand the impact RFW is making.
"But [it] also helps us raise awareness and much-needed funds to help provide the important services to communities who need it most," she said.
"We know a child is twice as likely to be developmentally vulnerable if they grow up in a rural area and if developmental concerns are not picked up in time, then as a child goes through school, it can often lead to mental health issues - particularly anxiety and mood disorders.
"If you can identify these issues as young as possible, then we have a much better chance of addressing them and that improves a child's life trajectory."
RFW is looking for cycling enthusiasts of all levels and experiences to join the 2024 ride.
The minimum fundraising commitment is $4000 per rider.
"With five months until the ride, there's plenty of time to get yourself ready to take on this incredible challenge," Ms Emery said.
RFW will be holding an information session to share all the details and all interested riders should visit its website to register interest.
Since its inception 10 years ago, the 'Ride for Country Kids' has raised over $3.5 million for kids and their families.
To learn more, join the ride or donate to the event, visit www.rideforcountrykids.com.au
