Marking the end of World War I, Remembrance Day is a day for Australians to come together and honour the sacrifices that men and women made serving their country while also paying tribute to those who still serve.
Remembrance Day is held on November 11 each year and coincides with the guns falling silent on the Western Front in 1918 after more than four years of war that encapsulated the world.
The 11th hour on the 11th day of the 11th month has long been celebrated to honour those who fell during war and continues to hold a special significance for those who fought for Australia.
Bathurst RSL Sub Branch president David Mills said Remembrance Day was an important part of Australia's past and present.
"Remembrance Day gives us a great insight into those who have served in the past," he said. "It's an opportunity for all to focus on sacrifices that individuals, families, and communities make in times of conflict.
"Especially with what is happening in the world at the moment, it's also a good time to think of those currently serving."
Ceremonies and services will be hosted across the country as part of Remembrance Day commemorations, while everyone is encouraged to observe a minute silence for those who died or suffered for Australia's cause.
Another way of showing respect is to wear a red poppy. Poppies were among the first plants to grow on the Western Front and bloomed across the battlefields, and feature in Lieutenant-Colonel John McCrae's famous poem, "In Flanders Fields".
It's now a familiar sight for people to wear or lay as wreaths as part of Remembrance Day activities, and David said he enjoyed seeing the iconic flower in abundance.
"Poppies are so symbolic and have been associated with Remembrance Day since its earliest days," he said. "Seeing them everywhere and the support that it signifies is fantastic."
People can purchase Remembrance Day poppies in many places across Australia and online, with proceeds from the sales of RSL Australia poppies supporting Australian veterans and their families.
The Australian War Memorial in Canberra will commemorate Remembrance Day 2023 with a National Ceremony held on Saturday, November 11, beginning at 10.45am. For those unable to make the journey to Canberra, the ceremony will be broadcast live on ABC TV and ABC iView.
David said it was important for people to get involved on such an iconic day. "One of the easiest ways is to attend their local Remembrance Day services, especially given they will be held on a Saturday this year, but you can also simply take a few moments at 11am to remember those who have made sacrifices for their country."
Armistice Day for all our forebears is a day that reflects the loss of innocence and the solidifying of nationhood with the catastrophic loss of life, limb, mind and family. Such a small population and such a massive sacrifice for a war on the opposite side of the globe, but with dramatic regional effect if it was lost.
It may be some time ago, but our forebears went away and served, and may it not be lost on you that for their sake and their mates they haven't taken their fear, pain, loneliness, misery and loss for granted. They are our family. Their service makes you a family of honour and their photo should be on your wall.
They were brave enough to go, but are you brave enough today to say to the shop attendant "hey mate let's just stop for a minute". When they say "Lest we forget" and you keep going, then you have forgotten.
That song on Spotify is not more important than your family knee deep in mud, being shelled and blown up or buried alive on the Western Front. Do you want to swap place with them? I bet they would have liked to have listened to that song on Spotify, rather than the sound of war as they took their last breath. They were there so you can do what you do now, free as an Australian.
There are 1,440 minutes on the 11th of November on Saturday. Maybe in that one minute, just have a look around. They sat under that tree, swam in that river, had a girlfriend in that street, another had a wife and kids in that town. They were not pre ordained heroes, they had just as many reasons to stay at home as you, but they didn't. We forget the past and sit happily on their benediction to us.
Let's hope the day doesn't arrive where it is asked of your family again. If horror and tyranny call for your service to stand in its way, are you prepared to walk out your door, say goodbye and maybe never return again or return as a different traumatised person? We all hope and pray that call is not made of us.
So, as I repeat again at 11.00 am this Saturday, please take that one minute to reflect. You have another 1,439 minutes to choose to do as you wish, with the freedoms we have been given.
Lest we forget.