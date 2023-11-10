Come together on November 11 and celebrate Remembrance Day. Advertising Feature

The red poppy is a significant symbol of the sacrifice many made during times of war and is prominent in Remembrance Day commemorations. Picture Shutterstock

Marking the end of World War I, Remembrance Day is a day for Australians to come together and honour the sacrifices that men and women made serving their country while also paying tribute to those who still serve.

Remembrance Day is held on November 11 each year and coincides with the guns falling silent on the Western Front in 1918 after more than four years of war that encapsulated the world.

The 11th hour on the 11th day of the 11th month has long been celebrated to honour those who fell during war and continues to hold a special significance for those who fought for Australia.

Bathurst RSL Sub Branch president David Mills said Remembrance Day was an important part of Australia's past and present.

"Remembrance Day gives us a great insight into those who have served in the past," he said. "It's an opportunity for all to focus on sacrifices that individuals, families, and communities make in times of conflict.

"Especially with what is happening in the world at the moment, it's also a good time to think of those currently serving."

Ceremonies and services will be hosted across the country as part of Remembrance Day commemorations, while everyone is encouraged to observe a minute silence for those who died or suffered for Australia's cause.

Another way of showing respect is to wear a red poppy. Poppies were among the first plants to grow on the Western Front and bloomed across the battlefields, and feature in Lieutenant-Colonel John McCrae's famous poem, "In Flanders Fields".

It's now a familiar sight for people to wear or lay as wreaths as part of Remembrance Day activities, and David said he enjoyed seeing the iconic flower in abundance.

"Poppies are so symbolic and have been associated with Remembrance Day since its earliest days," he said. "Seeing them everywhere and the support that it signifies is fantastic."

People can purchase Remembrance Day poppies in many places across Australia and online, with proceeds from the sales of RSL Australia poppies supporting Australian veterans and their families.

The Australian War Memorial in Canberra will commemorate Remembrance Day 2023 with a National Ceremony held on Saturday, November 11, beginning at 10.45am. For those unable to make the journey to Canberra, the ceremony will be broadcast live on ABC TV and ABC iView.