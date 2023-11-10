Honouring those who have served this Remembrance Day Advertising Feature

The Honourable Barnaby Joyce MP paying his respects at the Australian War Memorial in Canberra. Picture Supplied

Armistice Day for all our forebears is a day that reflects the loss of innocence and the solidifying of nationhood with the catastrophic loss of life, limb, mind and family. Such a small population and such a massive sacrifice for a war on the opposite side of the globe, but with dramatic regional effect if it was lost.

It may be some time ago, but our forebears went away and served, and may it not be lost on you that for their sake and their mates they haven't taken their fear, pain, loneliness, misery and loss for granted. They are our family. Their service makes you a family of honour and their photo should be on your wall.

They were brave enough to go, but are you brave enough today to say to the shop attendant "hey mate let's just stop for a minute". When they say "Lest we forget" and you keep going, then you have forgotten.



That song on Spotify is not more important than your family knee deep in mud, being shelled and blown up or buried alive on the Western Front. Do you want to swap place with them? I bet they would have liked to have listened to that song on Spotify, rather than the sound of war as they took their last breath. They were there so you can do what you do now, free as an Australian.

There are 1,440 minutes on the 11th of November on Saturday. Maybe in that one minute, just have a look around. They sat under that tree, swam in that river, had a girlfriend in that street, another had a wife and kids in that town. They were not pre ordained heroes, they had just as many reasons to stay at home as you, but they didn't. We forget the past and sit happily on their benediction to us.

Let's hope the day doesn't arrive where it is asked of your family again. If horror and tyranny call for your service to stand in its way, are you prepared to walk out your door, say goodbye and maybe never return again or return as a different traumatised person? We all hope and pray that call is not made of us.

So, as I repeat again at 11.00 am this Saturday, please take that one minute to reflect. You have another 1,439 minutes to choose to do as you wish, with the freedoms we have been given.

Lest we forget.