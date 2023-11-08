A MAN who asked police why they thought he had cannabis in clear, resealable bags, has been sentenced in a Tamworth court for supplying prohibited drugs.
Benjamin Scott Robinson fronted Tamworth Local Court after police found more than a dozen bags of cannabis in his car when he was pulled over on Warral Road.
Court documents reveal police officers were patrolling the area, just after 1am on October 22 when checks on a silver Holden Commodore revealed intelligence relating to drug possession.
Officers pulled the 25-year-old over, started searching the car, and noticed a piece of plastic sticking out of a stubby cooler.
After unzipping the cooler, cannabis was found packed inside, and Robinson told officers it belonged to him.
"Yeah marijuana, yeah it's mine," Robinson told police, according to the agreed facts tendered to the court.
Officers located nine smaller bags containing about one gram of cannabis, and four larger bags containing three to four grams.
When asked by police why the prohibited drug was in individual bags, the 25-year-old replied, "In the bags, to sell it, obviously I've sold".
He also told officers he wasn't going to lie to them, and asked "why do you think it's in the bag?"
"I sell a bit of pot yeah," Robinson told police at the scene.
The 25-year-old told police the smaller bags were sold for $20 each, with the larger bags going for $50 each.
He told officers he didn't bag the drugs himself, but he intended to sell it, according to the police facts.
In court, Robinson pleaded guilty to one count of supply prohibited drug.
After the guilty plea, police withdrew one charge of possess prohibited drug against the 25-year-old.
Magistrate Julie Soars convicted Robinson of the supply charge and sentenced him to a 12 month supervised good behaviour order.
