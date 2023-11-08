Jack Davis's earliest memory is, perhaps, informative in regards to the man he has become.
As a young boy, the Tamworthian decided to turn a backyard trampoline session into a major production.
"I don't know how old I was, but I jumped off the trampoline and tried to land on my arm and break it," he said, adding that he had wanted to wear a cast.
Fortunately, Davis only winded himself.
When asked what the incident said about his young self, he replied: "I don't know. That I love attention, probably."
"Yeah, I reckon," he said, when told the action may have hinted at a hardcore streak in him.
In the years to come, the 21-year-old has become a magnet for attention while morphing into one of Australia's most hardcore athletes.
And at Shepparton this month, Davis again bathed in attention while getting his extreme-sport fix when he competed at the national BMX championships.
The US-based star finished second in the elite men final on Thursday, November 2, his best result in the premier class, before taking out the superclass category on Saturday. Bodi Turner claimed back-to-back elite men titles.
"I'm more happy with how I salvaged the day," Davis said of the elite category. "I didn't start great."
"Call it redemption," he said of capturing the superclass, which consisted of 50 junior elite, under-23 and elite men riders.
"It was nice to take that win after getting second on Thursday. Let everyone know I'm here, I mean business.
"I'll be knocking at the door of that national title. I just haven't got there yet."
Davis was speaking from Sydney airport ahead of returning to his home in Largo, Florida. He will compete in the final event of the USA BMX Pro Series (he's in ninth place in the standings) before returning to Tamworth for Christmas.
When asked to describe himself in three words, Davis - who this year claimed his debut win in the USA BMX Pro Series - chose dedicated, empathetic and happy.
"I feel like I'm a happy guy," he said, adding that family and working hard for his "dream" were the most joyful elements of his life, while bad coffee was the bane of his existence.
The US, unfortunately, was the mecca for bad brews, he lamented.
"I've got a good machine at home," he said. "But as soon as you go outside and go to a cafe, there's nothing."
