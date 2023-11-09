With Remembrance Day approaching on November 11, Tamworth residents are preparing to come together in solemn remembrance of those who have made the ultimate sacrifice for our nation.
The NSW Returned and Services League (RSL) Tamworth Sub-branch president David Howells says the annual commemorative service, held in the historic Tamworth War Memorial Town Hall, will be a poignant and moving ceremony to honour and remember the fallen.
"It's always a very special occasion," Mr Howells said.
"Remembrance Day has been around since the end of the First World War, and it's commemorated right across the world. It's an important day to remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice for our nation and other nations and the freedoms we have today."
This year's service is set to commence at 10:15am on Saturday, November 11, with a recital by Tamworth's RSL Brass Band.
The event will then move through prayers, hymns, and a commemorative address by Iva Halin from Farrer Memorial Agricultural High School, as well as recitations and further prayers by students from Carinya Christian School and Hillvue Public School.
Tamworth's mayor, local member, and federal member will oversee the annual wreath-laying ceremony, in which attendees pay their respects to fallen soldiers, followed by a moment of silence at 11am to mark the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month, when World War I ended in 1918.
A major highlight of this year's Remembrance Day service is the presentation of the traditional bugle call 'The Last Post'.
"The Last Post this year is a special presentation because we're launching a new rendition of The Last Post by Mark Atkins and James Morrison, Atkins on the diggeridoo and Morrison on the bugle," Mr Howells said.
The event will conclude with a benediction offered by Reverend Chris Wright.
Tamworth's RSL Sub-branch president said he encourages those who cannot attend the service to participate in a small way from wherever they find themselves.
"If people can't make it to the service, I plead with them to remember to stop at 11 o'clock on Saturday and just have that minute of reflection to think of those who have gone before us," Mr Howells said.
