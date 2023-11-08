The Northern Daily Leader
McCarthy Catholic College wins the 2023 Picasso Cow competition

By Emma Downey
Updated November 8 2023 - 5:27pm, first published 5:26pm
Tamworth's McCarthy Catholic College has won the 2023 national Picasso Cow competition with its entry, MCC Nellie, and her 'miracle' calf, Min-ellie.

Local News

