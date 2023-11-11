Tamworth Gymnastics Club members have again shown they are up there with the best in not only the state, but the country with some outstanding individual and team results at state and national-level competitions.
At the recent NSW Junior State Championships, Laura Wilkinson (level four) and Maddison Tyack (level three) were the highest scoring gymnasts for their respective levels while the level four A team featuring Wilkinson, Anshika Kashyap, Layla Foy and Amelia Jackson took home the gold medal and the level three team of Tyack, Lailah Mills, Mia Simpson, Ellieana Kelly and Jessie George placed second.
The club actually had the two best-performing gymnasts on level four with Foy the second highest pointscorer behind Wilkinson.
The result continued the upwards trajectory Wilkinson has been on over the last 12 months or so.
"She's really improved this year and moved up the levels," club coach Jan McGinnity said.
"She's now doing level 5."
McGinnity and the coaching team overall couldn't have been happier with the club's performance with the level four B team of Indi Allen, Leah Boreham, Taylah Smith, Kyiah Holland and Kora Higgins finishing eighth and Wilkinson, Jackson, Foy (level four), Tyack, Kelly and George (level three) all winning gold medals.
Kashyap, Smith and Boreham meanwhile picked up silver on level four and Allan, Higgins and Holland bronze, while on level three Simpson earned silver and Mills bronze.
The state championships followed on from the National Clubs Carnival on the Gold Coast where the level seven team comprising Josie Douglas, Sidney Turner, Lashay Connor, Bonnie Bachali and Amity Wall, competing against 47 other teams from across Australia and New Zealand, placed fourth on the first day and eighth overall.
"The girls did well," McGinnity said.
The first time for a couple of years they have taken a team away to the competition they surpassed expectations.
"We were hoping for definitely top 10 and we achieved that, so that was good," she said.
Inbetween the club reigned supreme in the Team Challenge.
Involving gymnasts from across the North West region as well as the Hunter, and hosted by the Tamworth club, they took out first place in all of the team divisions.
McGinnity said the great results are a reward for all of the hard work the gymnasts have been putting in.
They are now working to upgrade their skill levels in preparation for the club championships on November 25 and 26, and next year.
The championships will involve gymnasts from Kindergym through to level eight, and spectators are welcome to attend free of charge.
