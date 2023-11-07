The Northern Daily Leader
Updated November 8 2023 - 10:10am, first published 7:00am
There will be books galore at the Giant Lions Book Sale. Picture from file.
Giant Lions Book Sale

November 4 - 12 

The Giant Lions Book Sale is on again. The sale is marking its seventh year in the Pavilion at Paceway, Tamworth. There will be thousands of books, records, CDs and puzzles. There are many treasures waiting to be discovered. The sale opens on Saturday, November 4 from 8am-5pm, then daily from 9am-5pm, finishing up at noon on Sunday, November 12.

