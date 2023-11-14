The Northern Daily Leader
Wednesday, 15 November 2023
Home/Life & Style/Celebrity
What's on

Things to do in Tamworth and beyond | What's On

Updated November 15 2023 - 2:45pm, first published 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Saturday Sounds

Every Saturday @ 10am-12pm

A weekly event held through Spring and Summer - local artists playing music in Fitzroy Plaza.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Celebrity
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.