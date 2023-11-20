A weekly event held through Spring and Summer - local artists playing music in Fitzroy Plaza.
At the Quirindi Silos, the Christmas Light and Sound Show will be launched with Street Markets, Entertainment, Food, Children's Activities, Santa Visit, Rotary Chocolate Wheel and much more. The Christmas Light and Sound Show will play nightly from Saturday, November 25 until Tuesday, December 26, inclusive. The show will start at 8pm, play for approx. 25 minutes and then repeat.
Get a sneak peek at all the fabulous events coming to Tamworth's entertainment venues in Season 2024 at this special season launch event to be held at the Capitol Theatre. Be the first in the know and share in the excitement.
Share the spirit of Christmas with locals in Manilla at the Community Christmas Carols. Held at the Manilla Central School from 6pm, the evening is the perfect way to get into the Christmas spirit. Those who are attending are encouraged to sing along, have fun and bring the family along to an evening filled with Christmas cheer
Yes, it's just about that time of the year. This is a free community event to celebrate the lighting of the community Christmas Tree in Tamworth's Fitzroy Plaza. There will be singing and dancing, as well as a variety of market stalls and food vendors.
Join in a family-friendly, free Christmas celebration. There will be some special pony friends from Promised Land Ponies & Friends, market stalls, food and drinks, carols and singing and even a visit from Santa and Mrs Claus. Stay in touch with all the latest information at Tangaratta Vineyards & Function Centre on Facebook. BYO chair or picnic rug.
Showcasing local producers, stallholders, food vendors and more, the Tamworth Christmas Markets at Bicentennial Park will be a fun day out, featuring jumping castles, face painting, air spray and glitter tattoos, Tamworth's own Jurassic Jack & more. Entry is free and there will be fundraising for Ronald McDonald House Tamworth.
This annual production of The Nutcracker is the perfect way to get into the 2023 Christmas spirit. Presented by students from The Studio Classical & Performing Arts in both Tamworth and Barraba. Make this Christmas one to remember and join The Studio family at the Tamworth Regional Entertainment an d Conference Centre TRECC as they present this Christmas tradition!
Join in the Christmas fun at Bicentennial Park. Featuring a huge range of local artists and entertainers, glow sticks, candles, food vendors, a visit from the Big Man himself. This will all be topped off by a visit from the one and only Hayley Jensen. Fundraising for Ronald McDonald House Tamworth.
Residue + Response: Tamworth Textile Triennial builds on the tradition of the Tamworth Fibre Textile collection which first began in 1973, showcasing 50 years of contemporary textile artists. The 2023 Textile Triennial is a celebration of 50 years of the National Textile Collection promoting and sustaining the unique cultural heritage associated with both the history and technology of textile practice.
