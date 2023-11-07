A MAN who crashed into a road works sign, and blocked cars from leaving a Tamworth service station has pleaded guilty to being drunk behind the wheel.
Scott Anthony Lambert fronted Tamworth Local Court this week after he was caught high-range drink driving in the CBD.
Court documents reveal the 58-year-old had downed bottles of wine mixed with Solo, before jumping behind the wheel to drive to Peel Street to buy cigarettes.
Lambert was driving a white Mitsubishi Colt on Marius Street at about 6:05pm on October 19, 2023.
The 58-year-old turned right onto Macquarie Street at the roundabout, before he veered onto the wrong side of the road and crashed into a road works sign, the agreed police facts state.
The sign became lodged under the front bumper of Lambert's vehicle. He then turned onto Peel Street, and parked in front of the driveway of the BP Viaduct, blocking other cars from leaving.
A man, who witnessed the collision with the sign, ran over to Lambert and removed his car keys from the ignition.
Police officers arrived at the scene shortly after, arrested Lambert, and took him to Tamworth Police Station, where he returned a positive blood alcohol reading of 0.179; almost three times the legal limit.
Lambert told officers he had drunk an excessive amount of wine mixed with Solo soft drink between midday and 5pm, the police facts state.
He said he hadn't eaten any food during that time, and did not request the services of a doctor.
In court, Lambert's Legal Aid defence solicitor Aakash Prasad said the 58-year-old would be pleading guilty to the lone charge of high-range drink driving.
Mr Prasad asked the court to adjourn the matter for a full sentencing assessment report to be prepared.
The 58-year-old will return to court in January 2024 for sentencing.
