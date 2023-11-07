The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Court and Crime

Scott Anthony Lambert pleads guilty to high-range drink driving in Tamworth CBD

Tess Kelly
By Tess Kelly
November 8 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A MAN who crashed into a road works sign, and blocked cars from leaving a Tamworth service station has pleaded guilty to being drunk behind the wheel.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tess Kelly

Tess Kelly

Journalist

Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on court, while keeping tabs on Tamworth Regional Council. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.