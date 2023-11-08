The year is winding down but the entertainment is just getting started

Welcome to Dickens Court - where old-fashioned battler, Bob Jones has just lost his job, his wife's run off, his son Foster has disowned him, his neighbour Eugene is in serious debt after the arrival of his mail order bride, and the snobs across the road are desperate to buy a beachfront apartment and do whatever they can NOT keep up with the Jones'. When the residents of Dickens Court discover the grand prize in the Christmas Lights competition could solve all their money problems, it means war!