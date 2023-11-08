The year is winding down but the entertainment is just getting started

Presented by You'll Miss the Tide Productions
The Final Show of the inaugural 2023 season of 'In The Raw' - a monthly series of staged play readings continues in November with its final show for the season.
From the writer of In The Raw 2023's hilarious and overwhelmingly popular production of Danny Fisher.
Summer Wonderland by Matthew Ryan
Welcome to Dickens Court - where old-fashioned battler, Bob Jones has just lost his job, his wife's run off, his son Foster has disowned him, his neighbour Eugene is in serious debt after the arrival of his mail order bride, and the snobs across the road are desperate to buy a beachfront apartment and do whatever they can NOT keep up with the Jones'. When the residents of Dickens Court discover the grand prize in the Christmas Lights competition could solve all their money problems, it means war!
If you haven't seen one all year, don't miss the Grand Finale and your last chance to rollick with You'll Miss The Tide Productions in 2023!
Entry is just $20 and audiences are welcome to B.Y.O drinks and nibbles. There will be live music and a Q&A session after the reading.
A conversation with Hollywood acting coach, Christine McClure
David Foster will interview Christine McClure about her recently published book, her past students and her coaching methods. She will put her thirty years of experience to work for us all by sharing her techniques and insight into her dramatic acting classes. You will gain practical tips and exercises that you can use on your own journey as young actor or as a teacher.
A 'not to be missed' afternoon for all budding teen actors, their parents, their teachers and anyone who loves a good story. Those attending will also receive a free author signed copy of the book.
Australia's premier tribute to Andrew Lloyd Webber and the West End Musicals is definitely one of a kind and thrilling audiences all over Australia. The genius and power of Sir Andrew Lloyd Webber certainly comes to life in this amazing show - wowing audiences all over Australia!
There are stunning musical performances from The Phantom of the Opera, Evita, Cats, Jesus Christ Superstar, Joseph and His Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat, les Miserables, the Sound of Music, Carousel, Jersey Boys and The Boy From Oz!
From the iconic Phantom of the Opera Score and his many other hit musicals we have all come to love and adore, the Music of the Night spectacle is presented by Australia's own and internationally acclaimed multi-award winning instrumentalist and vocalist Joey Fimmano. Joey is joined on stage by world class performers, Miss Saigon star Dexter Villahermosa and leading soprano Jessica Di Bartolo in a must see show, truly unique, like no other. This is definitely the Andrew Lloyd Webber and musicals show to see!
Add to that, an amazing live band on stage headed by some of the most incredible musicians and the scene is set for the audience to singalong and just have a great time.
Come and see why people are talking about this brilliant world class show!
