A MAN accused of "serious" break-and-enter and property related offences has been refused bail in a Tamworth court.
Ali Uzzell appeared in Tamworth Local Court when he was ordered to stay behind bars for a string of property crime allegations.
"He has two matters before the Tamworth court, both of which, in terms of maximum penalty, are serious," magistrate Julie Soars said.
In one matter before the court, Uzzell is facing one charge of enter dwelling with intent to steal.
In a separate matter, he is charged with break-and-enter house and steal; enter inclosed land without lawful excuse; break-and-enter dwelling house with intent to steal; and goods in custody suspected to be stolen in or on a premises.
Uzzell has defended the charges, and the matters have been set down for separate hearings in 2024.
"He is entitled to a presumption of innocence for the matters pending," Uzzell's Legal Aid defence solicitor Yolondie Cherry told the court.
Ms Cherry told the court there was "no forensic evidence" linking Uzzell to the alleged stolen goods, and with a co-accused in the matter, there was an issue of "who has the [alleged] goods".
"It may appear serious in terms of factual evidence, but they are likely to resolve as less serious matters," Ms Cherry told the court.
She offered up a number of strict bail conditions for Uzzell, including living in St Marys, in Sydney, reporting to police three times a week, abstain from drugs and alcohol, and keep away from Tamworth, unless attending court.
"His hearing dates are in mid and late January, he's at risk of spending more time in custody than what the outcome may be," Ms Cherry said.
Police prosecutor Sergeant Rebecca Skivington told the court Uzzell had a "number of like matters" on his record, and opposed releasing him from custody.
Ms Soars said Uzzell has served previous jail sentences for break-and-enter type offences, and had a "lengthy record".
She said the enter dwelling charge appeared to be a "strong case".
"These are serious matters," Ms Soars said.
She refused Uzzell bail, and ordered him to stay behind bars until his first hearing date in January 2024.
