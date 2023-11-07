Tamworth's senior citizens have been treated to a very special performance on Tuesday, November 7.
The free concerts at 10:30am and 2pm - part of the annual Seniors Christmas Concert series - featured a stellar line up, including The Voice finalist Arlo Sim, alongside some local talent from Tamworth's Combined Regional Dance Ensemble.
Minister for Seniors Jodie Harrison said the performances, which are playing out in regional cities across NSW, are the perfect way to ring in the 2023 festive season.
"The Seniors Christmas Concerts are the NSW Government's Christmas gift to seniors," Ms Harrison said.
"Seniors make a wonderful contribution to society, their friends and family members - as carers, volunteers and valued members of the community. This is an opportunity for them to get out to enjoy and celebrate with friends and family."
Star of Mary Poppins Stefanie Jones said the concerts are a way to thank our seniors.
"We don't want our seniors to think that they're a forgotten part of our society, they do so much and we just want to show our admiration and appreciation for them through this beautiful singing," she said.
"It's just such a joyful way to kick off the Christmas season."
All the way from Wollongong Will Skarpona, who in 2022 co-hosted the Schools Spectacular, said he was thrilled to be able to bring the joy of Christmas to seniors in Tamworth.
"Christmas is such a special time of the year and I am delighted to be celebrating the season with seniors in Tamworth," he said.
Seniors enjoyed Christmas classics such as Little Drummer Boy, Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer, Silent Night and many more.
The concert series heads to Wagga Wagga next, on November 14.
