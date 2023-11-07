An agritourism forum, 'Sowing the Seeds of Innovation', described as the first networking-style event of its kind in the region, was held on November 5 at Springfield Woolshed, Spring Ridge.
A partnership between The Plains Inc. and Destination Country and Outback NSW hosted the forum, bringing community members, businesses and those interested in agritourism together.
According to the CSIRO, the annual opportunity for agritourism in Australia is expected to reach $5.6 billion by 2030 - including $3.6 billion by international visitors and $1.9 billion spent by domestic travellers.
It is expected that cross-industry growth between accommodation, transport and retail sectors will be collectively valued at $18.6 billion by 2030.
With the director and founder of Regionality Australia, Rose Wright, leading the conversation, the discussion included how to plant the seeds to diversify and increase the sustainability of their current operation.
