A MAN accused of predatory and menacing driving has been released from custody on the strict condition he does not sit in the driver's seat of any car.
Brock Robert Russell appeared in the dock of Tamworth Local Court after he was arrested on the weekend for a string of driving charges.
The 18-year-old is facing one count of drive motor vehicle menaces another with intent; drive behind other vehicle too closely to stop safely; and contravene an apprehended violence order (AVO).
The court heard at the time of the alleged offending, Russell was on bail for separate allegations including predatory driving; knowingly drive vehicle in manner menaces another; driver not disclose identity of driver or passenger; and three counts of stalk intimidate with intent to cause fear.
He's also facing a separate charge of contravene AVO.
In court, police prosecutor Sergeant John Brissett said there were "major concerns" of re-offending, and for the safety of the community.
Russell's Legal Aid defence solicitor Arabella Munro made an application to have the 18-year-old released from custody and offered up strict bail conditions.
Ms Munro said the 18-year-old has no criminal record, and he would promise to live with his parents in Manilla, not be absent from the home unless going to work, court, or scheduled medical appointments, report to police, and comply with all existing court orders.
"Last night [Sunday] was the first night he ever spent in police custody," she told the court.
Ms Munro said Russell's car and keys would be kept at another relative's house, and he would not drive, or occupy the driver's seat of any car while on bail.
Magistrate Julie Soars said it was a "good idea" to keep away from his car to avoid any sort of "temptation" to get behind the wheel.
"Those bail conditions are much stronger," she said.
Ms Soars released Russell from custody and gave him a strict warning.
"A breach of these bail conditions and you will be in custody," she said.
Ms Soars adjourned the matters until later this month, and said pleas must be entered on the next court date.
