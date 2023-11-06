The Northern Daily Leader
Brock Robert Russell granted bail in Tamworth court

Tess Kelly
By Tess Kelly
November 6 2023 - 5:45pm
A MAN accused of predatory and menacing driving has been released from custody on the strict condition he does not sit in the driver's seat of any car.

