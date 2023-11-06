The Northern Daily Leader
Home/Community/Community News

Sing Australia Tamworth travelled to Canberra to perform at Floriade

By Contributed
November 7 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tamworth singers travelled to Canberra for the National Gathering as part of Floriade. Picture supplied
Tamworth singers travelled to Canberra for the National Gathering as part of Floriade. Picture supplied

A group of eight local singers joined with more than 500 others to entertain at Canberra's famous Floriade recently.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Community News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.