A group of eight local singers joined with more than 500 others to entertain at Canberra's famous Floriade recently.
For Sing Australia singers from all over Australia, this was just one part of a fantastic, activity-packed National Gathering from October 6 to 8.
The group had the thrill of singing in the Convention Centre and the beautiful Playhouse Theatre, as well as attending the gala night of singing, dancing and great food at the Great Hall of Parliament House.
The landmark National Gathering has been cancelled for the last few years due to COVID so "singers from across Australia came ready to have a great time and that's just what they did," leader and conductor of the group Janelle Armstrong said.
"This event invigorates and inspires us to bring the same energy to our local group," she said.
Please contact Janelle on 0437 652397 if you'd like to get along and have a sing with a friendly, sing-for-fun local group.
Just a love of singing is all that's required.
