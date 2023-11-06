A MAN accused of kidnapping or detaining a woman while armed with a knife has been ordered to stay behind bars after a second attempt at bail.
Darryl David O'Hara appeared via video link from custody in Tamworth Local Court when he made an application to be released from prison to care for two young relatives.
"OK Miss, considering the circumstances at the moment," the 35-year-old replied when asked how he was going.
O'Hara, who has been behind bars since he was arrested in July, is facing one domestic-violence related charge of take person in company with intent to commit indictable offence; assault occasioning actual bodily harm (ABH); and armed with intent to commit an indictable offence.
The 35-year-old is also facing two domestic-violence related charges of common assault.
It's alleged the offences occurred on July 22, 2023 in Tamworth.
The court heard O'Hara had one relative in hospital "who was not real well", and another two who he needed to be released to care for.
During the bail application, the 35-year-old's Aboriginal Legal Service defence solicitor Courtney Edstein offered up a number of strict conditions.
She told the court O'Hara would live outside Tamworth, be "closely monitored" by his parents, report to police daily, and abstain from drugs and alcohol.
"In my submission, the conditions do mitigate the risk," Ms Edstein said.
Police prosecutor Sergeant Rob Baillie told the court the investigating officers had finished compiling evidence in the case against the 35-year-old.
He told the court the prosecution was opposed to O'Hara being released from custody.
"When one looks at the charges, they are very serious," he said.
"He's also a flight risk."
Magistrate Julie Soars said although O'Hara had a "strong need" to be in the community to support his relatives, the concerns of the prosecution were "too great".
"Unfortunately, I can't find those risks are reduced to acceptable levels," she said.
"I have to refuse him bail today".
A co-accused, Timothy John Brooks, 41, also had his matter mentioned separately in court on the same day.
Brooks is charged with take or detain person with intent to commit an indictable offence; stalk or intimidate with intent to cause fear; and armed with intent to commit an indictable offence.
The 41-year-old made no application for bail.
O'Hara and Brooks have not been required to enter pleas to the charges.
Both matters will return to court in December.
