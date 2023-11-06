Local firies are finally catching their breath after weeks of intense blazes kicked off a busy fire season.
It's been non-stop firefighting for the RFS Tamworth district since Thursday, October 26, when lightning strikes caused nearly a dozen fires in the region.
Now, the only fire left to fight in our area is on the edge of the district, about 30 kilometres east of Barraba.
"We've only got one fire going now, up in Neranghi North between the Woodsreef and Thirldene area," Rural Fire Service (RFS) District Inspector Bronwyn Waters told the Leader.
The Neranghi North fire was started by lightning strikes on Sunday, November 5, and burned through 62 hectares before firies got it under control.
Inspector Waters said several other fires broke out over the weekend, but were quickly extinguished with a little help from the rain.
"Thankfully, crews were able to get on top of our fires quite quickly. We had a number of new ones start over the weekend with more lightning coming through, but our crews were on top of it," she said.
"Other ones we were dealing with up near Mount Lindesay and out behind Moonbi we got enough rain on to say they're finally out as well."
The rain also helped quell some flames up north in Tenterfield, which came as a relief to local firefighters who were expecting to be sent over to assist.
"We did send some community field liaison officers up there to help out with notifying the community and help out with those who were displaced, but we haven't sent any further people up there," Inspector Waters said.
She also said the RFS will remain vigilant, as the remaining fire season is expected to heat up again next week.
"It's good to get a bit of a breather, but we're still very early in the fire season so we've got several months to go yet before we get through it," Inspector Waters said.
Tamworth and the Northern Slopes are forecast for moderate fire danger until Friday.
