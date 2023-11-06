A beautiful 10 to 15 kilometre per hour south-easterly breeze greeted sailors on arrival at Lake Keepit on Sunday morning.
But soon, to their dismay, it dropped in strength and shifted 180 degrees to become a very light northerly for the start of Heat 3 of the Club Championship Series.
The wind shift caused the start to become a reach to the first mark rather than a windward leg, and the first three boats to round the buoy were only a boat length apart.
This close racing continued for much of the course with Mick Bradfield, Hugh Evans and Tim Corben all in the lead at some point. Evans gradually drew away and consolidated his winning streak by leading the lasers dinghies (now Ilca7s) home.
The catamaran sailors were deeply disappointed by the light but steady 1.5 kph drifter but sailed well and Doug Whiteman's Marie cat crossed the finish line with the fastest time.
The club again thanked Bob O'Brien and Bob Tallon ( otherwise known as B1 and B2) for being officers of the day.
Fastest Time
Doug Whiteman, Marie cat
Placings on Handicap
Next Sunday will commence with a monthly meeting at 10am, to be followed by a midday barbecue lunch with racing to get underway with the Spring Cup Series Heat 4 at 1pm.
