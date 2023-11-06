The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Latest News

Sailing: Fickle winds frustrate Lake Keepit sailors in third heat of club championships

By Tim Corben
November 6 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tricky weather conditions made life interesting for the Lake Keepit Sailing Club. Picture by Jeannette Bucher.
Tricky weather conditions made life interesting for the Lake Keepit Sailing Club. Picture by Jeannette Bucher.

A beautiful 10 to 15 kilometre per hour south-easterly breeze greeted sailors on arrival at Lake Keepit on Sunday morning.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.