4 beds | 3 bath | 4 car
This large family home offers the ultimate in comfort and convenience, with four generously sized bedrooms, all featuring built-in wardrobes, and the main bedroom boasting a generous walk-in robe and a luxurious ensuite with a double vanity and a dual-head shower.
The house provides ample living space with two expansive living areas, including a theater room for entertainment.
The kitchen is a chef's delight, equipped with magnificent stone benchtops, a spacious breakfast bar, a large walk-in pantry, and a 900mm gas cooker.
Climate control is a breeze, thanks to ducted evaporative cooling, ceiling fans throughout, multiple gas points inside and out, the option for heating with a gas or in your amazing feature-walled wood fire.
Step outside to a massive shed with a bathroom and mezzanine storage, rear yard access to a spacious outdoor entertaining area with a BBQ gas point, and a one-of-a-kind brick pizza oven.
"This home also offers an excellent office space for the work-at-home family," listing agent Jacob Hart from Ray White said.
