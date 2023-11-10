4 beds | 3 bath | 2 car
This private oasis sprawling over 2000sqm provides effortless family living and peerlessly elegant amenities for entertaining.
Specifically designed and immaculately presented, there has been no expense spared to create the epitome of luxurious East Tamworth living.
The property boasts four generous bedrooms, all with built-ins, main with WIR, a study, three newly renovated bathrooms including two ensuites and a large, separate loungeroom which includes a modern gas fireplace for the cooler evenings.
There are generously proportioned living and dining areas and a newly appointed kitchen boasting two island benches. There is underfloor heating in the living and kitchen areas.
Other standout features of this house include polished timber floorboards, ducted air-conditioning and double glazed windows and doors throughout.
The house seamlessly flows on to a sundrenched alfresco area, overlooking the sparkling pool with newly tiled area and tennis court with a practice wall and basketball backboard.
In total there are four outdoor entertaining areas including a private courtyard with firepit and a pool gazebo.
For added convenience and storage, a double lock-up garage is located at the rear of the home along with room for the boat and caravan.
This property is located on a wide, premier tree-lined street with many historical homes, being some of the highest valued properties in Tamworth.
Highly regarded schools nearby include Tamworth Public School, St Nicholas Primary School and Calrossy Anglican School. CAFES and parks are also close by.
With only two owners over the last fifty years, 97 White Street, East Tamworth is one not to be missed.
Expressions of Interest close 5pm, December 1, 2023.
The vendor reserves the right to accept any offer made prior to the closing date.
Call Tim O'Callaghan on 0409 650 856 to organise your private inspection.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.