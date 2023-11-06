"Melbourne Cup is really all about being bright and bold," Tamworth's Fashions on the Field judge Holly Goodman said.
"Although, I do think classic styles are trending; bows, ruffles, statement millinery are all part of the Melbourne Cup."
For men, the day allows for "some personality and flair", Ms Goodman said, but bear in mind they still need to maintain a classic and refined look.
Ms Goodman will be among three judges looking for "style and originality, attention to detail, and the overall outfit" from about 1.35pm during the Fashions on the Field event at the Tamworth Jockey Club (TJC) on Tuesday, November 7.
There will be four 'best dressed' categories - male, female, couple, and millinery, with up to $6000 in prizes to be won across the day.
Fresh from attending Derby Day in Melbourne on November 4, Ms Goodman said she had noticed gold, silver, bronze and copper metallics trending, whether as shoes, ties, skirts, headpieces or tops.
"From headwear to shoes, it's all about making a statement with your outfit," Ms Goodman said.
TJC's Beth Sweeney said the club prefers racegoers to dress a bit more conservatively in Spring Racing wear - no thongs, midriffs, spaghetti straps or gumboots.
"There's no need for the gloves and the stockings but definitely do wear enclosed shoes," Ms Sweeney said.
For those just looking for a few laughs with friends and family amid a punt or two on some of the fastest four-legged equines in the industry, there will be six local races, with gates opening from 11.30am.
Then at 3pm, the 'race that stops the nation' will be broadcast across every television screen at the local jockey club and, no doubt, iphone, tablet, and computer screen.
A free shuttle bus will depart from the Courthouse Hotel at 232 Peel Street from 1pm to 2pm, and return from the Tamworth Racecourse between 4pm to 5pm.
Marquee spots and function areas have already sold-out but general admission tickets can still be bought online or at the gates for $20 on the day.
TJC's general manager Jack Penfold said he'll be watching the Anthony and Sam Freedman-trained Without a Fight, with jockey Mark Zahra aboard, among the field of 24 for the big race.
Those looking to drop a few dollars on the horses are urged to set a limit on how much money they are willing to lose, to prevent any post-race day regret.
According to the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare (AIHW), estimated studies have shown Australians lose about $25 billion on legal forms of gambling every year "representing the largest per capita losses in the world".
24/7 Gambling Helpline 1800 858 858
