Drivers of an allegedly stolen SUV spent more than eight hours tearing through Coledale at high speeds imperilling other drivers, according to eyewitnesses.
Police confirmed they started chasing the white Toyota RAV4 on Cole Road in West Tamworth just before 4am on Sunday, November 5, and had to abandon the pursuit "a short time later".
"Following inquiries, the vehicle was located abandoned on Northview Street. The vehicle has been seized by police to be forensically examined. There is no ongoing risk to the public," a NSW Police spokesperson said.
As of Sunday night, no arrests had been made in connection to the chase.
As inquiries continue, police are appealing to anyone with information or dashcam footage to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Witnesses say police were first contacted about the allegedly stolen vehicle at 10pm on Saturday night and that the abandoned vehicle was towed at around 6am the next morning.
"Been happening since 10pm last night, police have told me. This chase is very dangerous," a local witness commented on social media.
Despite assurances from the police, residents in online circles have been critical of the length of time it took to bring the dangerous driving to an end.
"I wouldn't call it a police chase. More like kids in a stolen RAV4 doing whatever they want," one Tamworth resident said in a popular Facebook group.
"You would have thought they'd run out of fuel by now," another commented.
In recent months, police have been cracking down hard on property crime - including motor vehicle theft - by deploying Operation Mongoose, a specialised squad which Oxley PD re-activated last year.
Bolstered by additional resources and air support, the squad have been credited with achieving a slight decrease in stolen cars and its success resulted in the operation's expansion to the entire western region at the end of September.
By the end of October the expanded operation saw 96 people - including 73 juveniles - charged with more than 159 offences, with arrests and inquiries still ongoing.
