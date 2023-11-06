Tamworth's beautiful jacaranda trees are in full bloom, giving the city and certain streets a lovely purple hue.
Jacarandas are not native to Australia. They were originally brought over from South America. The name jacaranda comes from a South American language Guarani and it means 'fragrant'.
Regarded as an invasive species in Queensland, the tree represents 'wisdom, rebirth, wealth and good luck'.
According to Museums of History NSW, the species most commonly planted in Sydney, Jacaranda mimosifolia, was collected and returned to the Royal Gardens at Kew, England, in about 1818.
One early source gives the credit to plant hunter Allan Cunningham, who was sent on from Rio de Janeiro to NSW, where he would later serve, briefly, as colonial botanist.
In 2022, Tamworth was voted as one of the top four spots in the state to see the purple flowers in all their glory, along with Grafton [which hosts the Jacaranda Festival each year], Raymond Terrace and Kirribilli in Sydney as part of an online poll on the NSW Government's official Facebook page.
