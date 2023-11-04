The Northern Daily Leader
Tamworth, Inverell, Armidale students excel in Newcastle Permanent Primary School Mathematics Competition

November 5 2023 - 9:00am
The sums were right in the 2023 Newcastle Permanent Primary School Mathematics Competition, with schoolchildren from Tamworth, Inverell and Armidale excelling in the annual event.

