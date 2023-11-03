Months of agonising over practice tests, anxiously scribbling down every single note, and reciting prepared essays by heart, has culminated in the end of the Higher School Certificate [HSC] exams for 1700 students across NSW on Friday.
Thirteen years of schooling officially coming to a close.
It was a time of celebration for Peel High school captain Caitlin Blanch and vice captain Finley Wallace as they sat down with the Leader, on Friday to talk about their next steps.
Throughout the last year Finley has undertaken eight subjects, predominately focussed around maths and science, as he wants to undertake a double degree at the University of NSW in Sydney, with a bachelors of engineering and a masters of biomedicial engineering.
"I'm super excited to be going," he said.
Caitlin Blanch is unsure which university she will attend, but currently she wants to complete a degree in law.
"Generally [I] want to explore the public sectors and probably combine it with an arts degree or politics, philosophy, and economics," she said.
"But over the next three months I will also be working, but gaining back that life balance that I lost during the HSC."
Both Finley and Caitlin were offered early entry into several universities and scholarships.
Finley said the end of his exams was a little bit anti-climatic, but he found the last year of high school to be a bit of an interesting time.
"It's nice getting to studying what your interested in, and in the last couple of weeks it has been super hectic trying to get as much study in as possible," he said.
"There was a few curve balls in the exam as well."
Caitlin said she didn't realise how much she would be impacted, until after her final exam.
"It took the exams to happen to actualise the HSC. We've had 12 months of build up and therefore I think the ending is very surprising because you have three weeks of frantic stress then it just dissipates."
Peel High relieving principal Chris Keenan said he is proud of his year 12 students, who have worked so hard.
"I hope the students continue to follow their dreams as they step into their next life chapter," he said.
Students will now await the release of their Australian Tertiary Admission Rank [ATAR] on Thursday, December 14.
