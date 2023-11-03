The next generation of Tamworth Public School students experienced the wonders and joys of the classroom this week.
Kindergarten orientation was a major milestone for the125 little ones and their parents.
Over the last week, the kids have spent time exploring the classroom, meeting their buddies and teachers, and ultimately becoming familiar with their new surroundings.
On Thursday, the Leader popped in to meet with the class of 2024.
Hugh Humphries, 5, said he had had a fun week.
"I get to play and do drawings," he said.
But what Hugh was most excited about for the new school year was the chance to write on the big white boards.
Maggie Biffin said she was not only looking forward to her first day of school, but to the whole year ahead.
"I'm excited for everything," she said.
Tamworth Public School Assistant Principal of Curriculum Sally Burrows said the week was "super important" for the students, as it helps them get into the school routine.
"It's all about getting them familiar, so they have a brilliant start," she said.
"It also helps calm their anxiety, and if they are familiar [with the school] it just adds to the excitement for next year, and it just lets them know it is a fun place to learn."
Ms Burrows said it was amazing to see the students getting involved.
"It is really nice for Claire to come in and be able to communicate; it is really important," she said.
"The students are all communicating really well with her, and she feels included, and it is inclusive education, which is what Tamworth Public is all about."
