PLANS for a path connecting Calala to the CBD have been met with worries about tree health, flooding and crime rates.
A document published by Tamworth Regional Council has revealed the thoughts and feelings of locals about a proposed 3.7km long path connecting King George V Avenue to Campbell Road in Calala.
Hundreds of people took advantage of the 'Have Your Say' period in the wake of council revealing the path plans in July 2023.
Residents in the anti-path camp have raised concerns about the impact on the heritage listed trees on King George Avenue, and the potential for the path to be hit by flood water.
READ ALSO:
"A concrete path creates a hot, dead, dry area underneath it which will impact the trees' water particularly as our climate becomes hotter," one resident submitted.
Another resident asked how council will "maintain a path that floods", and others raised concerns about how a path will impact the landscape of the floodplain and potentially push water towards neighbouring properties.
In response to the concerns, a senior council staff member said a path constructed at ground level has no affect on land within a floodplain.
"The path at ground level will have no worse flood impact than the regular cultivation of the farmland," the staff member wrote.
They also indicated council is working with an arborist and horticulture experts to investigate appropriate materials and designs, which will miminise any impacts on the trees.
The document also reveals concerns from residents about the potential for the path to create more opportunities for crime.
"The youth crime already well documented in Tamworth will thrive in this isolated location," one local submitted.
Another submitted the path could be used as an "escape route", or attract illegal motor vehicle activity.
The spokesperson for council said police had been notified about the proposed details of the path, and discussions would be held with officers about how to design the path in a way to deter and discourage crime.
The proposed path has been touted as a way to alleviate the demand for a second road connecting Calala to the CBD by encouraging residents to cycle or walk.
When the plans were first put out for community consultation, the public was presented with two options.
One would see the path be constructed around existing power poles on King George V Avenue, while the second choice would require council to move the powerlines underground.
Comments in support of the proposal hyped up the many social, and physical benefits the pathway could provide.
"I would love to see more people walking or riding to town for both their health and fitness as well as convenience, I would use a track like this every day," one resident submitted.
Another praised the forward thinking of the local council and said a stand-alone path would be much safer for cyclists making the commute.
Those who were fond of the proposal also asked council to consider extending the pathway to the NSW DPI institute on Marsden Park Road, which would also cater for students walking to and from Farrer Memorial Agricultural High School.
"This pathway would create a safe alternative for staff to e-bike, cycle, walk or run to work and would promote health and wellbeing outcomes for the community," one resident wrote.
In response, the council staff member said the suggestion had been taken on board, but extending the path would "significantly increase" the total cost of the project.
It's anticipated the project will be fully funded by government grants.
On the back of the comments, council's senior design engineer Daniel Stewart notified all residents who made a submission that various changes had been made to the original design.
He said the width of the path had been reduced from 3.5m to 3.0m along King George V Avenue, and on advice from Heritage NSW the preferred option was to relocate the powerlines underground.
The path will remain 3.5m wide across the unformed part of Campbell Road, which crosses the floodplain, and 2.5m on the sealed section of Campbell Road.
Mr Stewart also told residents the crossing on Campbell Road had been shifted to be south of McDonald Close, so it crosses Campbell Road opposite Village Park.
Further investigations were also made in relation to semi-permeable and non-permeable path options, with the outcome favouring a concrete path.
"It provides the best functionality and safety for path users, has the least maintenance requirements," Mr Stewart wrote.
"And is considered by the consultants to be an acceptable impact to tree health and heritage character."
Council will continue in the design and consultation phase.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.