The Northern Daily Leader
Home/Community/Community News
Have Your Say

Concerns and praise revealed for proposed path from Calala to Tamworth CBD

Tess Kelly
By Tess Kelly
November 4 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

PLANS for a path connecting Calala to the CBD have been met with worries about tree health, flooding and crime rates.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tess Kelly

Tess Kelly

Journalist

Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on court, while keeping tabs on Tamworth Regional Council. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Community News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.