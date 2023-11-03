Tamworth region residents woke on Friday to a thick smoke haze; likely the result of severe bushfires burning around Tenterfield.
It's not great news for people with breathing issues and it could be the case over the next day or so.
The Rural Fire Service (RFS) has advised any residents who suffer from asthma, or any other respiratory conditions, to stay indoors.
"The best thing is for people who are affected by it is to stay indoors, to keep their windows and doors shut, and to stay out of the smoke," Tamworth RFS district coordinator Inspector Steve Carstens said.
According to the IQAir quality map, the air pollution in Tamworth, Armidale, and Gunnedah was poorer on Friday compared to major cities like Beijing and Los Angeles.
Inspector Carstens said the fires within the Tamworth region have not contributed to the smoke blanket.
"It's smoke floating in from other fires, not anything we have," he said.
"Smoke does travel quite a distance. It could be wafting over from the Tenterfield fires, but there are fires burning in other districts around us. It could just be smoke drift from large fires."
RFS units have been working towards having both fires at Moonbi and Mt Lindesay, near Barraba, fully extinguished by the end of the week.
Inspector Carstens said if the Tamworth district fires continue to slow, more crews may be sent to Tenterfield to provide support for crews on the ground there.
