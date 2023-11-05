SOME SERIOUS charges have been dropped against a father and son accused of pursuing a man and woman moments after leaving court, and bashing them in the Tamworth CBD.
Patrick Dylan Dean, 27, and Karl Maxwell Dean, 54, fronted Tamworth Local Court when a number of allegations against the pair were dropped by police.
It's alleged at the time of the bashing, the 27-year-old was under an interim court order not to have any contact with one of the alleged victims.
In court, one charge of wound person with intent to cause grievous bodily harm (GBH); and one count of armed with intent to commit an indictable offence was dropped against Patrick Dean.
READ ALSO:
The 27-year-old now faces four charges of assault occasioning actual bodily harm (ABH); affray; use offensive weapon in company with intent to commit an indictable offence; and cause grievous bodily harm to a person with intent.
One allegation of contravening an apprehended violence order (AVO) has been listed as a related charge.
Four charges against Karl Dean were also withdrawn during the court proceedings, including wound person with intent to cause grievous bodily harm; armed with intent to commit an indictable offence; contravene AVO; and cause grievous bodily harm to person with intent.
The 54-year-old now faces one count of affray; cause grievous bodily harm to person with intent; and use offensive weapon in company with intent to commit an indictable offence.
The men have not been required to enter pleas to the remaining charges.
During court proceedings a few days before, defence barrister James Drewett made an application to vary the pair's strict bail conditions.
Mr Drewett asked to reduce the days the pair are required to report to police from three to one; and delete the curfew requirement.
"That is by consent Your Honour," Director of Public Prosecutions solicitor Andrew Passlow told the court.
The matters were adjourned until January 2024.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.