The season might have just ended but the new Armidale Rams' committee have already begun putting plans in place for 2024.
A host of new faces formed the committee for the coming season.
Craig Slick has stepped up to the chairman's role, Jason Walker has put his hand up for the senior vice-president.
Wendy Petersen remains on the committee as the junior vice-president while Sam Jacobson is treasurer.
Slick said the new group is committed to "building" on what the outgoing board has done.
"I can't fault them in any way but we are pretty excited and enthusiastic about next year and the years to come," he said.
"We are actually pumped, it is going to be good.
"We are all new, we are a couple of years in with the club.
"Every time we get together and start talking, we go on tangents and end up spending a lot longer talking about stuff.
"It is really exciting."
Both the men's and league tag senior teams finished 2023 on the bottom of their respective tables.
Slick understands it is going to be a long term proposition to getting them back to being competitive.
"It is a slow build," he said.
"We are optimistic to win the grand final next year but the reality is it will probably take a couple of years of a re-build of the senior teams.
"We are not able to buy players, we are not interested in buying a comp even if we did have the money.
"I think earning a comp is more fulfilling and I would like to see Armidale junior boys doing that. And the girls teams."
Coaches for the junior grades and league tag have been announced.
Slick is confident there will be an announcement in the near future regarding the men's coach.
"We are talking to a coach," he said.
"We will probably have an announcement for our senior coach in the next couple of days.
"We are pretty excited about him and with him, he should bring few players."
Although there's talk of new players joining the club, Slick believes if they retain their core group from this year, they will be competitive in the future.
It's just a matter of keeping them interested and fit.
"If we got the same team as last year, we can build on that," Slick said.
"We don't need to reinvent the wheel, we don't need to import a heap of players.
"Although we are talking about bringing some new players in, I am happy with what we had last year. If we can keep them all fit and keen we could jag a few wins."
There's also conversations being had around revamping the culture off-the-field.
Slick and the new committee have plans to utilise the clubhouse more and engage with the wider Armidale community.
