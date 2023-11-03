Over 130 sports coaches and staff have come together at the Regional Academy of Sports' (RAS) 2023 Coaches Conference in Terrigal.
Some of the state's greatest athletes and coaches shared their collective knowledge across a series of workshops, panels, and one-on-one discussions throughout the event.
The Northern Inland Academy of Sport (NIAS) was represented by chief executive officer Shona Eichorn, sports programs manager Richard Willis, football technical director Martin Rae, hockey coach Helen Willis and Amy Roser of NIAS partner Rural Fit.
Attendees were treated to a stellar lineup including Liz Ellis (former Australian netballer), Carrie Graf (former Australia women's basketball head coach), Mark McVeigh (Sydney Swans Academy head coach) and Brad McGee (former Australian cyclist and NSWIS Cycling head coach).
Read also:
In a press release, Eichorn said: "To inspire, facilitate collaboration and to thank... these were the main aims of the annual RAS Coaches Conference.
"It was an opportunity for our volunteer coaches and staff to learn from the best, to network with like-minded people from a diverse range of sports and to hopefully implement their learnings in their own approach, in their own region."
Eichorn said the annual gathering "provided the opportunity for the RAS collective to thank our volunteer coaches who give and do so much throughout the year for the love of the game, because they are passionate about upskilling the next generation in the regions".
Roser, an excercise scientist, said the event "was a fantastic weekend, and I thoroughly enjoyed being able to network with a wide range of people with different titles and roles within their academy or greater community".
"A key point I took away from the weekend is that there are so many opportunities and pathways available to athletes and we are all working as a joint effort to provide the best for our athletes within our region and beyond."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.