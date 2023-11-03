The fanciest of horses will flick their fetlocks and swish their luscious locks as they frolic and prance on the turf for three days at Tamworth's equine centre.
About 360 perfectly groomed horses and ponies will compete at the New England North West Show Horse Association (NENWSHA) at the Australian Equine and Livestock Events Centre (AELEC) from Friday, November 3 to Sunday November 5.
The equine beauties have arrived with about 240 riders from all over NSW, QLD and Victoria to outdo each other in what is the national qualifier for the penultimate Sydney event in 2024.
NENWSHA president and Tamworth local Shona Charlesworth said those competing in this event are "like the supermodels of the show horse world".
"The horses have to complete a set workout," Ms Charlesworth said.
"And they have to do it with good manners, good movement, they need to demonstrate they have rhythm and cadence and look pretty the whole time."
Tamworth locals Pippa Cullen and Eliza Kerney on their horses Farleigh-Olivia and Maxi, respectively, are hoping to get runner-up or first place at AELEC so they can compete in Sydney next year.
"A lot of training and work goes into them. We have to feed them and work them and be consistent with it all," Ms Kerney said.
Three-year-old Emily Langdale-Smith was very pleased with herself and her black Shetland pony named Benny after winning first place in the champion trials under-14s on day one of the event.
"Good," Ms Langdale-Smith said after her horse was bestowed with a big blue floral ribbon.
Ellie Roots, 10, received highest place owner-rider on her brown and white pony named Panda.
"The atmosphere, and there are just so many arenas to choose to ride in," Ms Roots said of what she likes most about competing at AELEC.
The competition is free for spectators, with events starting at 7.30am and finishing about 4pm each day.
There'll be a range of breeds, from Shetlands to Welsh ponies, to the stout Cobs, Fells, and a variety of lithe-limb thoroughbreds, Warmbloods, and long-haired Persian crossbreeds.
