The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Latest News
What's on

Show Horse Association in Tamworth for three-day event

RG
By Rachel Gray
Updated November 3 2023 - 4:56pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The fanciest of horses will flick their fetlocks and swish their luscious locks as they frolic and prance on the turf for three days at Tamworth's equine centre.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RG

Rachel Gray

Journalist

Senior journalist with at least five years’ experience working in the media. Drop me a line: rachel.gray@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.