The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Latest News
Environment

Mayors unite in disagreement over Murray-Darling buybacks

RG
By Rachel Gray
November 4 2023 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Mayors from three councils have called on senators to oppose additional water buy backs, saying it will lead to the loss of more jobs from regional and rural areas.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RG

Rachel Gray

Journalist

Senior journalist with at least five years’ experience working in the media. Drop me a line: rachel.gray@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.