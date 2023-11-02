THE NATIONAL animal welfare authority has been alerted after residents raised concerns of a "disgraceful" and "cruel" act in the city's CBD.
Almost one hundred comments were left on an online Facebook Post after a local shared an image showing a group of dead pigeons stuck in a net outside the old Regent Theatre building in Tamworth.
The 1930's art deco inspired, and heritage listed cinema building on the corner of Kable Avenue and Brisbane Street has sat dormant since the last screening in 2008.
"Absolutely disgraceful, anyone that thinks this isn't cruel needs to re-evaluate their morals," one person wrote in response to the image.
Another comment said the netting, which has a number of dead and decomposing pigeons stuck in it, was a "terrible look for anyone visiting the town".
Other residents sided with the building's private owner, noting the challenges of keeping vermin out of the old building.
"I would hate to be in their shoes and watch these pests slowly destroy one of your assets," they wrote.
Another resident said it was probably to try and stop the birds nesting in the old abandoned building.
"I doubt it's put there to kill them," they wrote.
A spokesperson for WIRES told the Leader the organisation was concerned about how the pigeons had become trapped, and died.
"Matters that may involve animal cruelty can only be investigated by the RSPCA," the spokesperson said.
"We have taken the liberty of alerting RSPCA to this situation for further investigation."
A multi-level car park, office spaces, an entertainment venue, and apartment living have all been floated as ideas.
A spokesperson for Tamworth Regional Council said they had been in contact with the owner of the building to remind them the responsibility to control pigeons "sits with them".
"Similar to controlling vermin such as rats and mice," they said.
They said it was up to the building owner to remove dead birds, excrement, or feathers that had been caught in the netting.
The spokesperson said the "netting" is used as a control measure to stop birds flying into buildings.
