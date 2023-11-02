The Rural Fire Service (RFS) would like to have all the fires around Tamworth fully extinguished before the end of the week, which would free up crews to help battle severe blazes which have flared up near Tenterfield this week.
The Limbri and Woolomin fires are now considered to be out with attention focussed on blazes still burning at Mt Lindesay and Moonbi.
Tamworth RFS district coordinator Inspector Steve Carstens said the fight has been helped by more favourable conditions in the past few days.
"Mt Lindesay is still going. It is looking good for us and the good weather we've had has helped over the past few days," he said.
"We've been strengthening containment lines. So we've been going around the edges of the fire and making sure that nothing can jump out of those lines if the wind picks up."
As a cooler front continues to roll in across the region, Inspector Carstens said the RFS is expecting to have fires out prior to a predicted change in the weather on Monday, November 6.
One RFS crew will continue to patrol and monitor the Moonbi fire over the coming days, to ensure the blaze is completely out.
"We've had heavy planting there yesterday [Wednesday], strengthening the containment lines around the fire, and had the helicopter dropping buckets of water onto the fire," Inspector Carstens said.
"There was a lot of success out there. We'll have one team still patrolling the site, as there are a few properties around there, and we want to make sure it is completely out before we move on."
Local RFS volunteers have also been providing support to communities surrounding Tenterfield since the fires broke out there on Tuesday, October 31.
Due to the increasing severity of the situation in the north, Inspector Carstens said there is a possibility that Tamworth RFS crews will be called up to assist.
"We have had fires in the local district this week, and we haven't sent a lot of people away this week. There is a possibility that in the future we will be called for support," he said.
Inspector Carstens said he's grateful to all the volunteers who have worked so hard, so early in the fire season.
