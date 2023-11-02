The Northern Daily Leader
Home/Community/Community News

RFS wants crews freed up to assist with severe fires around Tenterfield

Rachel Clark
By Rachel Clark
Updated November 2 2023 - 2:55pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Rural Fire Service (RFS) would like to have all the fires around Tamworth fully extinguished before the end of the week, which would free up crews to help battle severe blazes which have flared up near Tenterfield this week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rachel Clark

Rachel Clark

Journalist

Rachel is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader. Have a tip? rachel.clark@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Community News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.