The spirit of giving is running hot in Gunnedah.
Christmas is just around the corner and the Gunnedah Shire Council and Salvation Army are once again partnering for the annual Community Christmas Tree Toy Appeal.
Each year residents are invited to donate gifts for distribution to families in need.
New and unwrapped presents can be placed under the Christmas tree located in the foyer of the Gunnedah Shire Council administration building and at the Gunnedah Shire Library.
Gift ideas include toys, clothing and accessories, books, sporting goods, games, beauty products and gift vouchers. For health and hygiene reasons, food items and pre-loved toys cannot be donated.
"Every year this appeal is a great way to make Christmas that little bit more special and festive for members of our community that are going through hard times," Gunnedah Shire Council Deputy Mayor Rob Hooke said.
Donations must be received before 5pm, Friday, December 8 2023 and will be distributed to local families in the lead up to Christmas.
READ ALSO:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.