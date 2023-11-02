The Northern Daily Leader
2023 Portal Horse Stables Regional Show Horse Championships

Friday, November 3 - Sunday, November 5  

See some of the country's most beautiful horses and riders compete over a three-day competition. From small ponies to large hunters, leading rein to adult riders, there will be plenty of stunning horses on display at Tamworth's AELEC this weekend.

