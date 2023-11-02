See some of the country's most beautiful horses and riders compete over a three-day competition. From small ponies to large hunters, leading rein to adult riders, there will be plenty of stunning horses on display at Tamworth's AELEC this weekend.
The Giant Lions Book Sale is on again. The sale is marking its seventh year in the Pavilion at Paceway, Tamworth. There will be thousands of books, records, CDs and puzzles. There are many treasures waiting to be discovered. The sale opens on Saturday, November 4 from 8am-5pm, then daily from 9am-5pm, finishing up at noon on Sunday, November 12.
A weekly event held through Spring and Summer - local artists playing music in Fitzroy Plaza.
The Tamworth Junior Chamber invites you to join them for an unforgettable long lunch experience at Tangaratta Vineyards. They're hosting a celebration of the season that combines the finest flavours, live melodies and lots of opportunities to mingle. Tickets are $120 and include your return transportation back to Tamworth.
Celebrate Tamworth as the 'First City of Light'. On the 9th of November 1888 Tamworth became the first city in the southern hemisphere to have municipally funded electric streetlights. Take a tour of the Museum and see the John Fowler under type steam engines (dating back to 1886) in action.
Come along to the launch of the Nundle Community Garden Mural, developed by local artist Natasha Soonchild. The launch will feature live music from Jeff Gibson and a light morning tea and refreshments. All are invited to attend this event, which is the start of a wonderful weekend celebrating the community and creativity of Nundle. Please RSVP for catering purposes to gallery@tamworth.nsw.gov.au
An exhibition and sale of local and state wide original art works. Gala night judging and sales Friday, November 10 @ 7pm to 10pm. $25 pp includes a Champagne Supper. Viewing and sales: Saturday, November 11 @ 10am to 4.30pm; Sunday, November 12 @ 10am to 3.30pm. Adults $5pp. Child over 12 $2pp. Morning/Afternoon teas and light lunches available both days.
Experience a European style Christmas market complete with Christmas lights & music, food, quality hand made products, games for children, plus a visit from Santa Claus, and a re-enactment of the Nativity Scene. Entry $2, kids under 12 years free.
Why not make it a day trip? Spend the whole day in Nundle and walk through the village and visit the shops as well as the Gold Mine Cafe and Museum, Nundle Woollen Mill, drop by the Nundle Courthouse Museum between 10am and 2pm and visit the CWA Art Exhibition & Sale from 10am to 4:30pm, before heading to the Nundle Twilight Christmas Market.
The annual Remembrance Day service, hosted by Tamworth RSL sub-Branch at the Tamworth War Memorial Town Hall. Pay your respects from 10:15 am to 11:15 am.
A day of entertainment, shopping, and delicious food. The Christmas Fair is a great way to start your Christmas gift shopping. Purchase tickets in the generous raffle, buy from the home made cake stall and know your money is supporting research funded by the Brain Foundation.
Yes, it's just about that time of the year. This is a free community event to celebrate the lighting of the community Christmas Tree in Fitzroy Plaza. There will be singing and dancing, as well as a variety of market stalls and food vendors.
Join in a family-friendly, free Christmas celebration. There will be some special pony friends from Promised Land Ponies & Friends, market stalls, food and drinks, carols and singing and even a visit from Santa and Mrs Claus.
Stay in touch with all the latest information at Tangaratta Vineyards & Function Centre on Facebook.
BYO chair or picnic rug.
Residue + Response: Tamworth Textile Triennial builds on the tradition of the Tamworth Fibre Textile collection which first began in 1973, showcasing 50 years of contemporary textile artists.
The 2023 Textile Triennial is a celebration of 50 years of the National Textile Collection promoting and sustaining the unique cultural heritage associated with both the history and technology of textile practice.
