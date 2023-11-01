A BRIGHT idea is getting ready to bloom as a local grower goes from foraging to flower market.
After giving birth to her second child, and grappling with pandemic restrictions, Jess Kelly was searching for something to get her back outdoors.
On the family farm in Spring Ridge, she started sowing the seeds of what one day would become a blooming business.
Mrs Kelly, who is preparing to open her first shopfront in Tamworth on November 2, told the Leader she started planting poppies for her own enjoyment before taking her hobby to Instagram in 2021.
"People were messaging me saying where can I get some and when can I get some?" Mrs Kelly said.
The flower enthusiast started selling bunches through businesses in Gunnedah, hosting events, doing pop-ups at markets, and taking online orders through her 'Posies' Instagram page, all while working her day job as a teacher.
"I've always had a real passion for flowers," she said.
"I think it's the joy a bunch of beautiful flowers can bring you, the smell of them, the look of them, the beautiful vase on the table at home."
It was that passion which led her to find a gap in the flower market, that gap, being a flower market.
After picking up the keys for a vacant store on Darling Street in October, Mrs Kelly has spent the last month adding pops of pink and sweet smelling scents to the building to get it ready for customers.
The store, which opens on November 2, will be a place for her to sell her own bunches, and take on the surplus flowers from local growers to sell at market prices.
"I like the idea of just having buckets of beautiful blooms in a vase of one variety," Mrs Kelly.
"I know a lot of growers have relationships with florists, but sometimes you've got surplus flowers and you can't get rid of them.
"So I thought of having a flower market where it's market bunches, beautiful flowers, but at more affordable prices."
The market shop will specialise in spring and summer blooms, natives and "modern and quirky" bunches.
A collection of curated vases, books, art, and jewellery will also be for sale.
While still working part-time as a teacher, and opening her first shop front, Mrs Kelly will also continue to work with brides to help bring their big day to bloom.
The market will open on Thursday and Friday, and wreath making events are in the works for the festive season.
