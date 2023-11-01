The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Business
Business

Tamworth Flower Market opens to support local growers

Tess Kelly
By Tess Kelly
November 1 2023 - 3:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A BRIGHT idea is getting ready to bloom as a local grower goes from foraging to flower market.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tess Kelly

Tess Kelly

Journalist

Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on court, while keeping tabs on Tamworth Regional Council. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Business
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.