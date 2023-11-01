Presented by NSW Government The NSW Seniors Christmas Concerts are fee performances presented by the Department of Communities and Justice to thank NSW seniors for their valued and ongoing contributions to their families and communities.
This is a free in person concert and will be joined by some of Australia's finest voices for a festive celebration full of song, dance and laughter!
There will be two concerts held at Tamworth Town Hall on Tuesday November 7 - 10:30am and 2pm.
An ambitious private investigator. A jealous client with a vengeful agenda.
A new show in town with circus, live music and a line out the door. Can Dick Johnson dig up the dirt on Cabaret Suave and send them packing? Or will these fierce and fabulous personalities live to dazzle another day?
Step inside this suave establishment and be transported back in time in a fresh, flirty, yet family friendly take on circus cabaret.
Cab Suave brings you reimagined fil noir with a twist - a show packed with all the circus you could need, a script full of zingers and a whole lot of charm.
As they say at Cabaret Suave - 'A little party never hurt nobody!'
Only at the Capitol Theatre Friday, November 17 at 8pm.
A conversation with Hollywood acting coach - Christine McClure.
David Foster will interview Christine McClure about her recently published book, her past students and her coaching methods. She will put her thirty years of experience to work for us all by sharing her techniques and insight into her dramatic acting classes. You will gain practical tips and exercises that you can use on your own journey as young actor or as a teacher.
A 'not to be missed' afternoon for all budding teen actors, their parents, their teachers and anyone who loves a good story. Those attending will also receive a free author signed copy of the book.
At the Capitol Theatre Sunday, November 19 at 4pm.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.