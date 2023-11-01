After a hectic few days for New England firefighters the NSW Rural Fire Service (RFS) is keeping a watchful eye on four blazes which continue to burn.
The majority of crews on Wednesday, November 1, are working to strengthen fire containment lines, blacking out several sites and patrolling the grounds to prevent any potential fire breakouts.
Tamworth RFS district coordinator Inspector Steve Carstens said the easing of weather conditions throughout the latter half of the week will put them into a much better position.
"It's a little bit cooler, and we might even get a shower of rain. The conditions are looking a lot better than we have had over the past few days," he said.
"We are taking the time to consolidate everything and do some tidying up."
The RFS has 11 crews stationed at the Mount Lindesay fireground on Wednesday, with Gunnedah crews also lending support.
Inspector Carstens said there are also one or two RFS crews patrolling fire sites at Moonbi, Limbri and Woolomin.
"Woolomin looked pretty good yesterday [Tuesday]. We had a little bit of a breakout yesterday, but behind the containment lines," he said.
"We also had the Forest Air helicopter working on that yesterday, and they were bucketing [water] on the fire."
Tamworth RFS volunteers have also been sent to Glen Innes to provide community support after the overnight [Tuesday] spread of the Tenterfield bushfire.
The Northern Slopes fire danger rating has been dialled to 'high' for Wednesday, November 1.
Inspector Carstens said these past few days have provided the region with a glimpse into how the bushfire season may potentially play out.
"If it continues on the way it is, we are looking at a fairly substantial season for us," he said.
"We are planning for the worst but expecting the best, and if it doesn't rain, this is the work we will be looking at."
