A MAN accused of breaking into a house has been released from custody after his lawyer labelled the allegation as "problematic".
Jaron John Cesil Sampson appeared via video link from custody in Tamworth Local Court when he was granted bail and, ordered to stay away from Tamworth.
The 24-year-old is facing of one count of aggravated break-and-enter with intent while knowing a person was there.
He's also accused of two domestic violence related charges of break-and-enter house and steal; and contravene an apprehended violence order.
Sampson has not been required to enter pleas to the charges.
In court, the 24-year-old's Legal Aid defence solicitor Wendy McAuliffe made a successful application to have Sampson released from custody.
She told the court the aggravated break-and-enter charge was "problematic".
Ms McAuliffe said there were issues as to whether or not there was a "break", or if Sampson had consent to come and go from the house in question.
She told the court she was in negotiations with the prosecution to resolve the matter.
"I say to Your Honour, in my view, the charge of aggravated break-and-enter cannot be made out," Ms McAullife said.
Sampson, who has been bail refused for four months, was released from custody after Ms McAullife told the court it was getting "very close" to the time where the 24-year-old would have likely spent more time behind bars than the sentence he would receive, if convicted of the offences.
Police prosecutor Sergeant Rob Baillie said the court was dealing with a "very serious" matter.
He said the brief of evidence in the case was now compliant, and opposed the 24-year-old being granted bail.
Sergeant Baillie said there was a "real need" to ensure the protection of the complainant, and Sampson was a risk of committing offences.
"I still say there's an unacceptable risk," he said.
Magistrate Julie Soars granted the 24-year-old bail, on the strict condition he keeps out of Tamworth, unless attending court.
As part of his bail, Sampson is required to live in Moree, report to police three times a week, accept recommended treatment, and attend health appointments.
The matter will return to court in December.
