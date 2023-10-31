School students from across the New England and North West have have been in rehearsals this week for the much-anticipated return of CAPERS.
The curtain is set to go up once again on the colourful variety show after a four-year hiatus.
The theme for this year's extravaganza is 'Looking Back, Looking Forward'.
"We're looking back to our origins with our traditional owners of the land, and then we're looking forward to what we can do in the future," NSW Department of Education arts coordinator for Tamworth Di Hall said.
Oxley Vale Primary School Year 6 students Miranda Wrigley and Hayley Mason were bursting with excitement when the Leader caught up with them at the Tamworth Regional Entertainment Conference Centre (TRECC) for rehearsals on Tuesday, just over a week out from opening night.
Miranda said CAPERS is an exciting opportunity, where she can showcase her love of dance.
"I dance after school. I cover a range of different dance styles," she said.
Hayley said she has been a part of CAPERS in previous years, but always enjoys stepping into the spotlight.
"It's exciting. We get to dance and show everyone like we can dance," she said.
CAPERS is the largest school spectacular in the region, and will this year feature more than 1700 students from as far away as Lightning Ridge and Glen Innes.
Hillvue teacher Melinda Townsend said CAPERS allowed students to engage in different types of art forms that they may not have previously experienced.
"For our students, it gives them an opportunity to be involved in dance, which is something that a lot of them do not normally do outside of school," she said.
"Also, because it is not a school production but more of a regional event, they have the chance to not only be more involved in the creative arts aspects, but also get involved with other schools."
Ms Hall said CAPERS also encourages the kids to build on their confidence and resilience.
"You can't teach resilience; you have to learn it. But then it's also the performance, as it is about losing yourself in a situation, and it uses not only the whole brain but the whole body. It is only the arts that can do that," she said.
CAPERS has also been a launching pad for many young professional dancers, vocalists, and musicians from across the region, some of whom still help out.
"We have kids who start here who then go onto bigger and better things," Ms Hall said.
"Some of them do come back to help with the kids. So, we have Robert Dougle is one, and Breanna, who is our dance choreographer and started off dancing here. They come back because CAPERS set them off on their professional path."
Rehearsals will continue this week in the lead up to the performances on Friday, November 10 and Saturday, November 11.
Tickets for CAPERS 23 are on sale now at https://entertainmentvenues.com.au/capers-2023
