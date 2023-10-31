The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Latest News

Politicians challenge Rex airlines to honour its commitment to return services to Armidale

LR
By Lydia Roberts
October 31 2023 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
From left Peter LeSurf, Armidale Council deputy mayor Todd Redwood, mayor Sam Coupland and Cr Paul Gaddes at the last Rex flight from Armidale.
From left Peter LeSurf, Armidale Council deputy mayor Todd Redwood, mayor Sam Coupland and Cr Paul Gaddes at the last Rex flight from Armidale.

POLITICIANS have thrown down the gauntlet to REX Airlines over its promise to recommence services between Armidale and Sydney in March next year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LR

Lydia Roberts

Ad feats and special publications journalist

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.