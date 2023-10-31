Tamworth's active transport infrastructure is set to grow as council approves work on nine new walking and cycling tracks in the city.
At its latest meeting, Tamworth Regional Council (TRC) accepted a contract for the construction of the mixed walking and cycling pathways to be built during late 2023 and the first half of 2024.
Eight of the nine pathways will be funded by the NSW government with repairs to an existing pathway near the Gipps Street Sporting Fields coming out of council's budget.
"These paths will provide connectivity for pedestrians and cyclists between key destinations and attractors, and the existing path network," a council report said.
The new pathways are part of an ongoing plan by TRC to transform Tamworth into one of the most cyclist-friendly cities in the country.
The location of each path is listed below:
A report to councillors said the nine paths were identified as "high priorities" in TRC's Active Transport Strategy, which was adopted in 2021.
The strategy aims to create a "connected, accessible, safe, inclusive and attractive walking and cycling network" and has a target of getting Tamworthians to take one in 10 journeys to work on foot or by bike, by 2031.
According to the latest data, one in 20 currently do.
TRC is also investigating the feasibility of building a 3.7km long walking and cycling path connecting Calala to the Tamworth CBD via Campbell Road and King George V Avenue, though the future of this project is uncertain.
