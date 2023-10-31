The NSW Rural Fire Service (RFS) is hoping to keep all fires "in the box" today, as soaring temperatures and a predicted wind change threaten to wreak havoc.
The RFS has 12 units patrolling a 164-hectare blaze on Mount Lindesay Road, which has been burning since last Thursday, October 26.
RFS district co-ordinator Steve Carstens said that with the weather changing, the RFS is well prepared to spring into action if the fire breaks its containment lines.
"We are working on the [Mount Lindesay Road] fire at the moment. A little bit later, the wind will increase, so we have all our units around the edge of it," he said.
"There is no running fire, as such. We have got it contained, but we have to make sure we can keep it in the box when the wind hits."
Several units are also patrolling an 86-hectare fire at Woolomin and a 118-hectare fire at Moonbi, which both started last Thursday.
Units are also on standby at the Limbri fire which broke out on Sunday afternoon.
"We are just containing everything today, so we're not doing back-burning or anything on these fires. We are just holding them in with these weather conditions, so we are holding them in the containment lines," Mr Carstens said.
"If it [the fires] does spread, we have plans and fall-back plans in place as well. If something does breakout, we are ready."
Mr Carstens said if the weather improves over the remainder of the week, hopefully all of the fires will continue to decrease.
There is a total fire ban in place across the Northern Slopes, including Tamworth, North Western and New England for Tuesday, October 31.
Conditions are forecast to ease heading into the weekend.
