A local veterans' support group has been awarded state-wide recognition for its volunteer work providing invaluable social services to former military members across the region.
Tamworth's sub-branch of the Returned and Services League (RSL) took third place in the first-ever RSL NSW sub-branch of the year award, presented last week at the organisation's Annual General Meeting (AGM).
Nabiac was presented the RSL NSW Sub-branch of the year award with Wingham named second.
"I'm trying to find the words. It's fantastic we've been recognised," Tamworth sub-branch president David Howells told the Leader after returning from the AGM in Newcastle.
Of the 320 sub-branches across NSW, 85 filled the criteria to be considered for the award, including positive membership growth, getting involved in the new RSL NSW Sport and Recreation program, and staying up-to-date on governance and training obligations.
The Tamworth sub-branch has been growing rapidly in recent months by adding family fun days and social events to its calendar to improve community outreach.
"We're up to 230 members now and I'd certainly encourage any veteran in the Tamworth area to come and join the sub-branch and get involved in our camaraderie, socialising, and networking," Mr Howells said.
Two years ago the Tamworth organisation had fewer than 160 members.
READ ALSO:
On top of the community outreach revamp, Mr Howells said the organisation hasn't slacked off in its original mission of providing immediate and local services to veterans.
"There are a lot of veterans in the community who are going through hard times. Some need assistance putting their claims into Department of Veterans' Affairs and things like that and that's been a very big growth area as well," he said.
According to the most recent census, more than 1500 veterans live in Tamworth, but Mr Howells said more may have moved to the area and all are welcome at the local sub-branch.
All three of the top spots for RSL NSW sub-branch of the Year Award went to sub-branches in regional areas, which the local group's president said reflects country areas' values and opportunities.
"I think it speaks volumes about how we in rural areas encourage veterans to become involved in their community," Mr Howells said.
He also said bringing veterans out into their community can help combat loneliness, isolation, and depression, issues which have a deep impact in regional areas like Tamworth.
"That's exactly what it's all about, letting veterans know they're not the only one in the boat. We're all in the boat together," the sub-branch president said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.